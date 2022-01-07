EXCLUSIVE! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We exclusively updated that Karan Wahi has been locked as the lead and Niyati Fatnani will star opposite him in the show. Further details about the cast and its storyline are yet to be disclosed.

It has been a while since we have seen both the actors on screen, the last we saw Karan Wahi in Dance India Dance and Niyati in Nazar. It will be interesting to see Karan marking his comeback in daily soaps with this show. Also, Dhantejas Singh and Jasleen Singh have been roped in for the show, further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

We even revealed that Ghum's Vishvapreet Kaur joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed, and we can't wait to see what the character shall unfold in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor is to enter the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character in the show are yet to be disclosed.

