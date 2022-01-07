EXCLUSIVE! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

It has been a while since we have seen both the actors on screen, the last we saw Karan Wahi in Dance India Dance and Niyati in Nazar. It will be interesting to see Karan marking his comeback in daily soaps with this show.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan fame Tanushree Kaushal roped in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We exclusively updated that Karan Wahi has been locked as the lead and Niyati Fatnani will star opposite him in the show. Further details about the cast and its storyline are yet to be disclosed.

Also, Dhantejas Singh and Jasleen Singh have been roped in for the show, further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

We even revealed that Ghum's Vishvapreet Kaur joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed, and we can't wait to see what the character shall unfold in the show.

Now the breaking news is that Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor is to enter the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character in the show are yet to be disclosed. 

Are you all excited about the show? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kanwarpreet Singh bags Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

