Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia to enter in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Well, as per the latest update for the Star Plus’s show - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sony TV’S Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia would be soon making a smashing entry in the show.

The character name of Bharat's entry in the show is not yet revealed but yes his entry would be a surprise entry one. He will bring in a lot of twists and drama in the show.

Talking about the show, Dev’s death has caused a lot of panic in the Khurana family and they are determined to get rid of the dead body in order to escape from getting into any legal trouble.

In attempts to save themselves they are facing many hurdles while hiding the body.

Rudraksh and Preesha seem to look protective of their kids and are ready to take the law into their hands to save their family.

Rudraksh will turn into a complete family man to save his family from every circumstance.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

