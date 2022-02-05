Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia to enter in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia to enter in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 12:52
Bharat Bhatia

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Crossing Boundaries! RuSha gear up to do anything they can in order to protect Saransh and Ruhi

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry.

Well, as per the latest update for the Star Plus’s show - Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sony TV’S Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia would be soon making a smashing entry in the show.

The character name of Bharat's entry in the show is not yet revealed but yes his entry would be a surprise entry one. He will bring in a lot of twists and drama in the show.

Talking about the show, Dev’s death has caused a lot of panic in the Khurana family and they are determined to get rid of the dead body in order to escape from getting into any legal trouble.

In attempts to save themselves they are facing many hurdles while hiding the body.

Rudraksh and Preesha seem to look protective of their kids and are ready to take the law into their hands to save their family.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Tanvi Malhara ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next?

Rudraksh will turn into a complete family man to save his family from every circumstance.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising his brother’s son, Saransh, together.

So, are you excited for his entry? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey bharat Bhatia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 12:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Palak Tiwari receives a lot of criticism from the netizens for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari was recently seen walking on the ramp and doing it like a queen. The girl looked every bit...
WHAT! Prisha threatens Arman to leave Saumya and accept her in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: No Escape! Revati comes with proof, Rudra forced to give her the contact details
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to replace Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen ever since...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how several...
OMG! Samrat stunned by Pakhi’s demand in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Palak Tiwari
Oops! Palak Tiwari receives a lot of criticism from the netizens for THIS reason
Latest Video