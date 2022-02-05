Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Actress Sandhya Shungloo to enter Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. She has been popular for her in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 19:04
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We have an update about Star Plus’ show Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar which stars Swati Rajput as Diya and Ankit Siwach as Armaan.

We have an exclusive update that Patiala Babes actor Sandhya Shungloo will soon be making a smashing entry in the show.

Her character name would be Madhu Bua and it is speculated that there would be a lot of ups and downs, twists and turns in the lives of Armaan and Diya.

Talking about the show, Armaan and Diya are married and live their life together. Kajal is Diya's best friend who wants to meet Diya's husband. Therefore, Kajal invites Diya home with her husband and she gets shocked to see Diya married to Armaan.

It was also seen that Diya is much smarter where no Bhavna and Sudha can make her away from Armaan.

Hence Sudha comes up with a smart master plan to create problems amid Diya and Armaan. Sudha knows Diya's weakness is Palki and hence she calls Palki home for a night stay. Palki thus jumps in joy and comes to stay over with Diya.  On the other hand Krish is also happy as he is falling in love with Palki.

Now, Sudha has plans to create a love triangle for Armaan Palki and Diya but will Sudha's plan work this time. Sudha knows Diya is not going to get scared by scolding or something and hence she also needs to play smart.

For more news and updates, stay tuned with Tellychakkar.com 

Latest Video