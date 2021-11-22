EXCLUSIVE! Patiala Babes' fame Sandhya Shungloo to ENTER Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

Also read: Agar Tum Na Hote: Must Read! New challenge for Niyati; Abhimanyu escapes from hospital

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is Sandhya Shungloo roped in to play Abhimanyu's dadi in the newly launched show agar tum na Hote. This shall mark Sandhya's hattrick in playing Dadi onscreen. She first played dadi's character in Patiala Babes, then Kumkum Bhagya and now we will see her in Agar Tum Na Hote.

Currently, in the show, Abhimanyu finds a chance and escapes his ward. He dresses up as a ward boy and tries to escape the hospital when he comes across Niyati. She is bound by her promise to her family but also not able to ignore Abhimanyu. Will Niyati manage to stop Abhimanyu from running away? What is the dark past that their families are worried about?

Also read: REVIEW! A caring nurse and an unpredictable patient ... Zee TV's upcoming show Aggar Tum Na Hote promises to bring a fairytale love story

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com