EXCLUSIVE! 'Paychecks shouldn't be due, actors should also receive monthly pay', Lokesh Batta SHARES his fan moments, love he is receiving as Jass and more

We got in touch with the adorable villain Jass aka Lokesh Batta and had an intriguing chat with him, this is surely an unmissable conversation, check it out:

You are one of the most adored villains, how is that feeling for you?

It is a great feeling honestly. People are giving me a lot of love because of the entertainment that they are getting from my character. I have done a lot of improvisations while portraying the character. I never go as per the script. Adding the comic timing to Jass has become a major win for me.

What kinds of characters really interest you as an actor?

If given an opportunity I want to do an action film and I would want to become a lover boy as well. I believe in showcasing versatility so yes not just a negative role, I would love to explore my skills with different roles and shades.

Have you come across any memorable fan moments?

I receive a lot of messages about my character Jass in the show. People have texted me saying that they are looking forward to seeing me onscreen. They have expressed that my comic timing with the villainous touch has become a hit amongst them and they laugh and feel the terror equally. They even tell me that I must stay in the show, even when we had the track with me and my mom earlier was a major hit amongst the viewers.



If you get a chance to decide rules for actors at the workplace, what would be that one thing that needs to be lenient for all the actors?

Everything is fine as such, the hard work is unknown to the viewers and fans. One thing I would want to change is the issue of Payment, according to the association, the rolling for payments has a 90 days span. It shouldn't be due I feel, there should be monthly payments like how everyone receives. Everyone has to run their house and all of them have plans, this should be changed I feel. If I receive the stance in the Industry, I will surely put forward a letter in the association about the issue to cut short the long process. I am working today but my payment shall come after three-four months which seems senseless to me as if I am in need of money tomorrow how would I go about it as I am not paid for my work.

Well, we surely can't wait to see Lokesh as a loverboy, how about you?

