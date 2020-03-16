EXCLUSIVE! Peehu Bissu BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Boy Hood Productions is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus which is titled Faltu. Actress Peehu Bissu will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 17:56
EXCLUSIVE! Peehu Bissu BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about actors like Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah being a part of the show. 

We now have an exclusive update that actress Peehu Bissu will also be joining the show's star cast.   

Peehu will be seen playing the character of Antima in the show. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Kajal Rathore to enter Star Bharat's Radha Krishn

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Kajal Rathore peehu bissu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 17:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Whoa! Barfi devi warns Meet Ahlawat about his promise, Meet thanks Neelam
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! The Judges are overwhelmed with Rubina Dilaik’s sweet revelation on the show, scroll down to know what the actress said
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Wow! Faisal Shaikh pens down the beginning of his journey on the show and shares a picture with his choreographer on social media, Check it out
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 10: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair nails the upcoming water stunt; Rohit Shetty complements her
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Hilarious! Meet Mayank Arora aka Kairav’s cutest companion on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has the longest run on televison with over 3500 epiosodes. With their romance and...
ShiVi Goals! Kanwar Dhillon's reaction to Alice Kaushik's transformation is all things LOVE
MUMBAI: Mumbai: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video