EXCLUSIVE! Peehu Bissu BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show.

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We also reported about actors like Azhar J Malik and Aaryan Shah being a part of the show.

We now have an exclusive update that actress Peehu Bissu will also be joining the show's star cast.

Peehu will be seen playing the character of Antima in the show.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

