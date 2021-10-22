EXCLUSIVE! ‘People are going to see a fresh side of Shiva,’ Kanwar Dhillon SHARES an interesting insight about the upcoming track, Ramayan, and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

The current track of Pandya Store has been garnering immense love for their Ramayan Sequence. We rang Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon to know about his views, check out what he had to say.

Talking about your stunning performance as Bharat in the Ramayan track, tell us about your experience while doing a short mythological part

Honestly, I am quite taken aback by all the amazing feedback I have been getting since the Raamleela began on the show. Mytho, I have always thought it is not my kind of genre, for me the language, its mannerism seems challenging. It is really difficult to shoot with those heavy costumes and those rich in language lines. Since we were doing the track in Pandya Store, I earned experience in mythology with it. It was really great, while shooting we even fumbled a lot. I am happy that people liked my role as Bharat, we all worked very hard. I think everyone is looking really good in their respected parts.

The much-awaited transformation of Shiva is soon to happen, what more can the fans expect from the upcoming track?

Yes, the much-awaited transformation has almost happened. People are going to see a fresh side of Shiva. Of course, the person will not change but there will be new changes in his behaviour, dressing, and more. This change will bring a major confusion where the question will be who has Shiva transformed for, Raavi or Disha? There is a lot of drama in store for people, I am sure people will like it. They will get to see a new twist in Shiva-Raavi's journey.

Fans have always been curious to know Kanwar, tell us about your hobbies and what is your favourite cuisine or dish?

My hobbies are gyming and any outdoor sports and bikes and cars, I have been fully inclined towards it. Talking about my favourite cuisine, it is Chinese and North Indian Cuisine, and I would say Butter Chicken is my favourite food of all time.

Tell us in the comments about what do you want Shiva to do?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.