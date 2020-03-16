EXCLUSIVE! 'People have appreciated my acting skills with Pandya Store' Shiny Doshi on fans reaction, performing emotional scenes and more

MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Shiny Doshi, we asked her about

Has it emotionally taken you away while doing such heavy scenes?

Not at all, when I am performing as Dhara then I am completely into her skin. Then I think that I have a kid, I have lost my kid and I put myself in that situation. There have been times when I have such emotional scenes which a long and Dhara goes on and on. When I read and understand my dialogues and come on the set to perform, once I hear action I turn into Dhara and even my co-actors are amazed at the performance. There have been scenes when I have broken down when I had accused Dev and Shiva of letting Gombi abort my kid. That moment is when you are into the character and on Tv, you don't get such heartwrenching scenes every day. Then once the scene is over the clapping goes on. So it hasn't been difficult for me to switch between Dhara and Shiny.

What has Pandya Store given you as an actor?

To date all the shows I have done, people have always praised me that she is a very pretty, good-looking girl. With this show, people have been amused and appreciated my acting, globally people have appreciated my work and my acting skills. It is a massive achievement that people have looked beyond my looks and praised my acting. When you are playing a character who is a small-town girl, how do you portray that, I have always kept Dhara's look extremely subtle and simple she will barely wear makeup, only for occasions, she would deck up a bit. I love how people have related to my character.

What were the reactions that you received?

I love when people respond about how they relate to my character and how they praise me for gracefully handling such situations. I am glad that I am inspiring people. I receive calls and messages where people tell me that 'We want a bahu like Dhara in the house who keeps the family together'. It is a beautiful message that you are passing to the viewers, somewhere there is a feeling that what we began with has reached at a milestone. I am often not satisfied with my acting skills, I become my own critic when I see my performance, especially for those scenes which have been much appreciated, I would find a place for improvement there.

