EXCLUSIVE! "People want to see more realistic dramas" Renee Dhyani shares her opinion on the changing trends of TV, TRP game and more

MUMBAI: Renee Dhyani is popularly known for her stint in the youth-based reality show Roadies season 8. The stunning actress had become a household name for the same. Her career saw a huge rise post Roadies.

She went on to participate in another reality show Bigg Boss 8 and managed to impress everyone with her presence.

In addition, the beauty is also known for her appearances in shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, among others.

Well, Renee is currently away from the small screens for quite some time and the diehard fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in action soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Renee who spilt some interesting beans on many things.

What is your opinion on the changing trends of television? As a viewer, what kind of content would you like to see on TV?

Initially, these apps where we see everything on cell phones weren't available so people used to spare some time and watch everything on TV. The family used to sit together and watch. The content in the television industry has changed a lot. Every show is witnessing the same story, so people find it boring and have got no reason to watch it. This is why people avoid watching TV shows. People want to see more realistic dramas.

TRP game is quite important these days which is why some shows with great content are not working because the viewers want to see the same saas-bahu saga. What is your take on this?

Nowadays, the TRP game is very important. The content is based on the TRP only these days. Many big shows are going off-air in a very quick span of time because everyone is running in the TRP race. No one is able to provide good content because of all this. Everyone just wants TRPs. The show's content is being compromised because of this. The saas-bahu sagas are quite old these days which used to work wonders a decade ago. Every show has become a part of the TRP race and that is the only reason actors are sitting at home.

As an artist, how much screen space matters to you, and would you like to take up a small role with greater impact rather than just being in a frame just for the sake of it?

As an artist, no work is big or small. Screen space is always managed by an actor. If I am playing a certain role and I am portraying it extremely briefly on-screen, then my screen space which is merely for a few minutes might increase to more time. I have gone through this. Whatever shows I have done in the past, I have done this. Create such a screen space for you that people would want to see you more. An actor creates his/her own screen space. I wouldn't want to work just only to remain in the frame. So, yes, screen space is really very important. I would love to do even a small role if it is impactful.

If given a chance, is there anything you would like to redo in your life?

If I get a chance, I would definitely redo the role of Neha from Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Because that is something full of energy. It was a role where I had multiple shades in my character. I would love to redo this character if I get a chance once again.

