Exclusive! Is Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actress Riya Sharma dating actor and cinematographer Sumit Sharnagat ; read to know more

Riya Sharma is a well-known actress on television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about rumours of her dating Sumit Sharnagat.
MUMBAI : Riya Sharma is a well-known actress on television. She debuted in the serial Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and had become very popular and also became a household name.

Her pairing with Sahil Uppal was liked by the audience, and they had a massive fan following.

She was last seen in serials like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Banni Chow Home Delivery etc.

Now, there is news doing the rounds that she will be seen in Sab TV’s upcoming show, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, where she will essay the lead role of Tarapriya, a princess from the 17th century.

There have been rumours about the actress being in a relationship with actor and cinematographer Sumit Sharnagat, but the actress has never spoken about it.

They have been certain comments by fans who had also stated that the actress might be dating Sumit but there wasn’t any confirmation.  

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with Riya and asked her about these rumors to which the actress said “ There is no truth to all this, he is one of my close friends. I had read comments on the same and time and again I have been linked with someone and my fans become matchmaker”

She continued saying “ This is only a baseless rumor and Sumit is a very dear friend”

Well, finally Riya has cleared the air about her dating rumors.

Fans are excited to see her on the new show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 15:00

