EXCLUSIVE! Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Umiya Shaikh bags Zee TV's newly launched show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Parin Multimedia has come up with a new show for Zee TV starring Akshita Mudgal and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles

We have now exclusively learnt that actress Umiya Shaikh has bagged the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about Umiya's character yet.

Shaikh Umiya has previously starred in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

Zee TV’s Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain has hit the small screens on 6th December.

