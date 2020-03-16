Exclusive! Piya Rangrezz fame Sapna Thakur ropes in for Sony Sab’s Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul

We have learnt that tv actress Sapna Thakur of Piya Rangrezz fame is all set to enter Sony Sab’s – Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kaabul. The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in Sony Sab’s upcoming show.
Sapna Thakur

The show will be produced by Peninsula Pictures who has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa,Mayavi Mailing and many more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:49

