EXCLUSIVE! Piyush Sahdev opens up on his character Krish and the changes the viewers will see in him in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap, talks about the social media response and much more

MUMBAI: Actor Piyush Sahdev who entered Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 brought a big twist to the story.

The handsome hunk made a smashing entry as Krish Dixit in the show.

He was here to investigate Ram's father's accident case which further led to many shocking revelations.

Piyush is being loved for his presence in the show and the viewers are waiting to see how the story progresses in the upcoming episodes.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap, and now the viewers will see new shades of Piyush's character Krish in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Piyush for an exclusive interview where he spoke at length about his character, the show's leap and much more.

What can the viewers expect from Krish's character after the leap?

Honestly, I have no clue how my character will shape up in the show after the leap. The creatives are still working on the story. Krish will be very much there post the leap and support Priya if she lands in any problem. Krish will be very much positive for now in the show.

How are fans reacting to your character on social media?

I did not get any negative response from the fans for Krish's character. Krish did not do anything wrong intentionally. In fact, he did not even know that Priya said that she is expecting my child. The overall response of fans has been great.

If you get a chance, whose character would you like to play in the show?

It is very difficult to answer this question as each and every character is amazing. But on a personal note, I am quite capable of playing any kind of character. Even this character is something I have never played in the past. I think I am quite happy with my character and I would only like to play Krish.

Well said, Piyush!

