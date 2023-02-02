Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and they are always curious to find out exciting details about the show. Also, they look forward to the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air and many went off air too. Some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. A lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year. With that, a few new actors made their television debut.

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keeps the shows going. Some of the iconic roles are Anurag and Prerna, Mihir-Tulsi, Ram-Priya, Imlie-Aryan and Abhimanyu-Akshara to name a few.

Some new shows are coming up and fans are excited to see these new storylines, new characters, and especially, new jodis.

TellyChakkar took an exclusive poll from the viewers to find out which Jodi were they most excited to see.

The options we gave them were Ankit and Neha in Juooniyatt, Namish and Shrenu in Maitree, Namik and Tanisha in Lag Jaa Gale, and Adrija and Mohit in Durga Aur Charu.

The audiences had choices for sure but there was a clear winner, and that is Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana with 55%.

The promo of the show Junooniyatt was very well received and fans of Ankit Gupta were super excited to see him in a role.

