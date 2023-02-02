Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!

Some new shows are coming up and fans are excited to see these new storylines, new characters, and especially, new jodis.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu

MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and they are always curious to find out exciting details about the show. Also, they look forward to the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.

Many new television shows went on air and many went off air too. Some long-reigning shows stayed at the top. A lot of new shows with new pairings and new casts also premiered this year. With that, a few new actors made their television debut.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Poll: Audience want to see Karan Kundrra and Reem together more than Gashmeer and Reem

The cast of the show has always been the pillar for what shows will turn out like. The romance and love story of the main leads is what keeps the shows going. Some of the iconic roles are Anurag and Prerna, Mihir-Tulsi,  Ram-Priya, Imlie-Aryan and Abhimanyu-Akshara to name a few. 

Some new shows are coming up and fans are excited to see these new storylines, new characters, and especially, new jodis.

TellyChakkar took an exclusive poll from the viewers to find out which Jodi were they most excited to see.

The options we gave them were Ankit and Neha in Juooniyatt, Namish and Shrenu in Maitree, Namik and Tanisha in Lag Jaa Gale, and Adrija and Mohit in Durga Aur Charu.

The audiences had choices for sure but there was a clear winner, and that is Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana with 55%. 

The promo of the show Junooniyatt was very well received and fans of Ankit Gupta were super excited to see him in a role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta talks about his new show and doing other reality shows, says “I am dreaming of Khatron Ke Khiladi now”

Ankit Gupta Neha Rana Juooniyatt Namish Taneja Shrenu Parikh Maitree Namik Paul Tanisha Mehta Lag Jaa Gale Adrija Roy Mohit Kumar Durga Aur Charu Gautam Vig AbhiRa Rachi Sharma TV Jodies new jobs TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Exclusive! Poll: Viewers are most excited to see the new Jodi of Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in Junooniyatt, Namish Taneja-Shrenu Parikh stand second, view results!
MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and they are...
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
MUMBAI: It is always a treat to watch our favourite Bollywood actresses in their various movies defining their craft....
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many relationships, but I made it clear that when I fall in love genuinely, I am a one-woman man and that is why I was so loyal to my pa
MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous...
Recent Stories
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners
From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
Congratulations to Pandya Store on completing 2 years, check out the deets inside
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many rela
MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many relationships, but I made it clear that when I fall in love genuinely, I am a one-woman man and that is why I was so loyal to my pa
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sweety Walia to enter Dangal's Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sweety Walia to enter Dangal's Janam Janam Ka Saath Hai
Exclusive! Ram Setu fame Preetiish Manas roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s show Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Ram Setu fame Preetiish Manas roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s show Dear Ishq
Exclusive! Poll: Audiences want to see Karan Kundra and Reem more than Gashmeer and Reem together!
Exclusive! Poll: Audience want to see Karan Kundrra and Reem together more than Gashmeer and Reem
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out