EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Banerjee REVEALS her encounter with a BEAUTY DISASTER and the way she CURED it!

Pooja Banerjee is one of the most good looking actresses on television today.

Currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea, she looks extremely beautiful and in an exclusive conversation with her, she spoke at length about her beauty ritual. Take a look:

What is your beauty regime?

I generally apply ice cold water

What are the products that you swear by?

Vitamin c serum and eye mask.

Is there any homemade nuska that you use?

I apply Aloe Vera on my skin and scalp. Also Tomato for tan removal.

How would you enhance your beauty to make a man fall in love with you?

I think my smile is more than enough. And it's more important to feel confident and content.

What do you do to look your best for a big event?

I try to sleep well.

Have you ever had a beauty disaster?

Yes, I tried apple cider vinegar with my face mask to cure it.

What is the one thing that you have to wear on a day out?

I think lipstick and perfume.

What is your night beauty regime?

I use eye mask at night because I feel fresher and there's no puffiness.

Which one is your favourite look?

My recent works transformation for Nivedita Basu, it was really very different from my current lifestyle.

What is your beauty mantra?

Listen to your mom!

