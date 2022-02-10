EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Dikshit and Alpesh Gehlot roped in for Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

We had exclusively updated about Aashish Bhardwaj bagging Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV.

We also reported about Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaniactress Debattama Saha being roped in for this new Zee TV show.

While we haven't received the premise of the show or any details on their characters yet, but two new names are all set to join the show's star cast.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Pooja Dikshit and Alpesh Gehlot are roped in for the show.

The show is based on the popular Bengali show Mithai, and the shoot is all set to begin in Mathura.

Debattama Saha is the most popular and prominent name in the Bengali and Hindi industry. She started her career with the show E Amar Gurudakshina aired on Colors Bangla. She made her debut in the Hindi television show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein aired on Sony TV and has made her mark in the Hindi entertainment industry too.

Moreover, she played the lead role of Anokhi Bhalla in the Star Plus' television series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Karanvir Sharma. Fans loved her performance in the show.

