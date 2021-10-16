EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Gor AKA Pratigya says Arhaan Behll is her best co-star till date; read more!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

TV's favourite couple Krishna and Pratigya aka Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor are returning to the small screen with Ankahee Dastaan.

The movie will go on-air on October 17 and is titled Ankahee Dastaan - Pratigya.

It has been produced by Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions with Pearl Grey as the writer and creative producer.

We recently caught up with the ever-chirpy Pooja Gor who shed light on various aspects of the show.

1) Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya has been extremely loved by the audience and will now transform into a film, what was your first reaction to this?

To be honest, I didn't expect even a season 2 to happen let alone transforming into a movie. I was particularly very disheartened when the show was put off air. So getting an opportunity to shoot for it one more time made me immensely happy ofcourse. The whole concept of this film got me really very excited.

2) Working with Arhaan for the third time for Pratigya, tell us about that experience and how has he been as your co-actor?

Arhaan is really easy to work with and we have a tuning which just flows...he is quite literally 'my work husband'.. *laughs*..by now we know so much about each other. He is also a great person to learn insights from. I can literally speak with him about anything...he is undoubtedly the best co-actor I could ask for.

3) Are there any possibilities to see a new side of Pratigya in the film?

Well.. certainly yes! The promos speak of the life that Pratigya had before marriage. It shows the story that was never told or experienced about Pratigya so that is what we have touched upon. Plus Pratigya as a brand is revered to have stood up for rights and injustice. We have taken the subject that is common In our society..the day to day injustice faced by specially women.

4) What are your views on the concept of Ankahee Dastaan?

Ankahee Dastaan - Pratigya will revolve around Krishna questioning Pratigya's past and accusing her of having an affair before marriage. It will put across the hard questions to society on its double standards for doubting a woman's character easily, while a man in similar circumstances can boast of it.

