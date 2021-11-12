EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kava aka Tejal opens up on developing rapport with co-star Maharshi Dave, reveals she would like to do a ROLE REVERSAL with Ramila aka Vandana Vithlanee's character

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe has been constantly entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode.

With actors like Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim, and Vandana Vithlanee reuniting, the makers have roped in some fresh faces too this time.

Pooja Kava, Rajkumar Singh, Jyoti Mukherjee, Sumati Singh, Nitin Vakharia among others are seen in pivotal roles in the show.

Pooja is seen as Tejal who is Meenal and Keshav's daughter and Saksham and Chirag's younger sister.

The viewers are in love with Pooja's amazing performance and she has received a positive response from the fans.

The recent track of the story saw how Tejal was about to marry VJ but things turned out to be worse for her after Saksham and Gopi manage to expose him.

Mithila made a big decision of getting Tejal married to Hiten who happens to be Gopika and Ashi's brother.

Tejal is not at all happy with Mithila's decision but had no choice and agreed to it.

A crucial track of Hiten and Tejal's married life has started. The viewers are going to get to see a lot of new twists and turns in the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pooja who spoke at length about the show and much more.

After building up chemistry with VJ, you have to now develop a rapport with Maharshi aka Hiten. How challenging will it be?

It is not going to be challenging because Hiten and I know each other since the beginning. We also did our mock shoot together. It is not that difficult to create a rapport with him as we are already good friends. We also chill around together on the sets of the show. It's all going well with him.

If you got a chance to do a role reversal, which character would you like to play from Tera Mera Saath Rahe?

I am in love with Tejal's character. She is extremely sorted in her life. She will be good to the people who are good and bad to the ones who are bad to her. But I had got a chance, I would love to play Ramila. Because I feel she has a lot of shades. She has that bubbly personality; she has a different bond with everyone. Ramila's character has a lot of variations and she can play around with her role. I completely enjoy watching Ramila's scenes. She is portraying her character so well.

What is your alternate profession and what made you choose acting?

I am a dubbing artist and doing it for a very long time. My family is from the media industry. I used to like all this a lot. My career started with a dubbing career. My father had many contacts in the production houses and he took a lot of effort to get me into this. Then I gave auditions but I was still sceptical as this career is not stable. But then I just kept going.

Pooja has previously done several episodes and also starred in Star Plus' popular show Meri Durga.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

