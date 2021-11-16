EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kava aka Tejal reveals who she is closest to on the sets of Tera Mera Saath Rahe; says, "They are my survival at work"

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe has been constantly entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode.

With actors like Rupal Patel, Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlanee reuniting, the makers have roped in some fresh faces too this time.

Pooja Kava, Rajkumar Singh, Jyoti Mukherjee, Sumati Singh, Nitin Vakharia, among others are seen in pivotal roles in the show.

Pooja is seen as Tejal who is Meenal and Keshav's daughter and Saksham and Chirag's younger sister.

The viewers are in love with Pooja's amazing performance and she has received a positive response from the fans.

The recent track of the story saw how Tejal was about to marry VJ but things turned out to be worse for her after Saksham and Gopi manage to expose him.

Mithila made a big decision of getting Tejal married to Hiten who happens to be Gopika and Ashi's brother.

Tejal is not at all happy with Mithila's decision but had no choice and agreed to it.

A crucial track of Hiten and Tejal's married life has started. The viewers are going to see a lot of new twists and turns in the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pooja who spoke at length about the show and much more.

It's been several months that you are shooting with the show's star cast, who are you closest to on the sets? Tell us about your bond with that co-star.

Yes, it's been several months since we are shooting for the show. There are three people with whom I am the closest on the sets. Nazim bhai, Rajkumar (no more a part of the show), and Sumati. She is my absolute favourite. I share a great bond with Ashi from the beginning. I got a very nice feeling seeing Ashi the day we met for the mock shoot and we had a pooja on the set. I felt like she is my sister. The day we had a pooja on the set, I went to her vanity room and we had a great time. Since that day, we are best friends. We share a lot of things with each other. We also party together. Both of us have a lot of fun and we also share one makeup room. It's a different bond with these three people. They are my survival on the set. If they are not around then I feel so lonely on the set.

If granted three wishes in life, what would they be?

If I will be extremely successful in my life, I would like to give a good life to my parents.

If I am gifted an entire Mall, I will keep shopping all the time. This is my dreamy wish.

Lastly, I wish to travel around the world which one day I will. It is my dream to go to Pairs and I will definitely fulfill it someday.

A role you wish to play on-screen in the future.

I haven't decided anything like this for now. I would take up any role I am offered and portray it with utmost dedication. But I haven't thought about doing or not doing a particular role. I have played both a positive and a grey role in Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

