Exclusive! Post Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, now Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir to ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

There will be lots of fun, dhamaal, and entertainment at the upcoming event on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:03
- Exclusive! Post Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vrushika Mehta, now Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir to EN

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

As earlier reported, the casts of Mithai, Bhagya Lakshmi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Rupal Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vrushika Mehta are set to enter the show for the Janmasthami and Govinda fest celebrations!

Also read:Exclusive! Post Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vrushika Mehta to ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Now we exclusively learnt that Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir will be gracing the show for Govinda and Janmashtami event.

Going by his real name, he might enact the role of Lord Krishna.

There will be lots of fun, dhamaal, and entertainment at the upcoming event on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Also read: Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but there’s a twist | Deets Inside

Are you excited to see the mega event?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Zee 5 Radha Mohan TellyChakkar Balaji Telefilms ALT Balaji Studio LSD Private Limited Ekta Kapoor telly news mithai Debattama Saha Aashish Bhardwaj Siddharth Choubey Rupal Patel Devoleena Bhattacharjee Krishna Kaul Shweta Tiwari Adaa Khan Manit Joura Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 18:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Saviour! Ginni learns that Aditya is innocent, firm on not letting Sam ruin his life
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Saviour! Vidhi lands in trouble with a client, Dev arrives to save the day
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
WOW! Celebration time on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly going through a lot of drama. While Ram and Priya have...
EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Chowdhry or Manav Gohil to play the lead opposite Shweta Tiwari in Bodhi Tree's next on Zee Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Revenge! Barfi tells Rajvardhan that Manjiri isn’t Meet Hooda, wants Manjiri out of Ahlawat house
MUMBAI:  In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Video