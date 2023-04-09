Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav!

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and Taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately and it has received a lot of success.

Actress Prachi Bansal has neutered the show and is seen playing the role of Goddess Ganga. Most people know Prachi for her roles in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Divya Kumar- Banke Bihari, and more.

As per sources, Prachi’s role in the show as Goddess Ganga is only an extended cameo role and will be very pivotal to the show.

As we have previously seen in the show roles and characters have changed depending on which storyline of Lord Shiva and Goddess are showing.

Just earlier the transformation of Goddess Sati to the introduction of Goddess Parvati took place.

And the actors who played the roles of her parents exited the show.

The show has been doing really well on the charts and the audiences love the portrayals of the actors a lot.

