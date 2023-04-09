Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav!

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately and successfully.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 17:26
Prachi Bansal

MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and Taandav. 

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

The show has received an overwhelmingly great response and fans have taken to the show almost immediately and it has received a lot of success.

ALSO READ: Mahasaptah: COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ now features Subha Rajput in the role of Parvati

Actress Prachi Bansal has neutered the show and is seen playing the role of Goddess Ganga. Most people know Prachi for her roles in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Divya Kumar- Banke Bihari, and more.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Prachi’s role in the show as Goddess Ganga is only an extended cameo role and will be very pivotal to the show.

As we have previously seen in the show roles and characters have changed depending on which storyline of Lord Shiva and Goddess are showing.

Just earlier the transformation of Goddess Sati to the introduction of Goddess Parvati took place.

And the actors who played the roles of her parents exited the show.

The show has been doing really well on the charts and the audiences love the portrayals of the actors a lot. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: OMG! Is Ram Yashvardhan’s portrayal of lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav gaining more popularity over Mohit Raina’s portrayal in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev? Read More!


 

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap TellyChakkar Prachi Bansal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 17:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind ISRO launch countdowns including Chandrayaan 3, passes away at 64
MUMBAI:   N Valarmathi, who has voiced the countdowns to many launches at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored GF Chandni Bainz
MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter has been in the news for his unusual movie choices and also for his personal life. The...
Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Guilty! Mandar celebrates Isha’s death, Vinayak regrets being a part of it
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Whoa! Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 crosses the Rs 500 crore mark post 3 weeks of it’s release
MUMBAI:   After 10 back-to-back flops, Sunny Deol finally gave a hit with Gadar 2. Surely, the film has given a boost...
Exclusive! “With changing times, we also have to adapt to that change, and if we don’t, we will be left behind”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his decades-long journey, shift in mythological shows and more
MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television...
Recent Stories
Valarmathi
RIP! N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind ISRO launch countdowns including Chandrayaan 3, passes away at 64
Latest Video
Related Stories
sai ketan rao
EXCLUSIVE! Sai ketan Rao reveals he was quite RELUCTANT about his new look in Imlie season 3, shares about his first thought before saying yes to the show, says,''I instantly got interested after hearing the storyline and about my character and said yes"
Sahil Sambyal
EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company
Mehul Nisar
BEAUTIFUL! Mehul Nisar celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5
Mohsin Khan
AMAZING! Mohsin Khan is having a gala time in Kolkata, shares beautiful glimpses of the same
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra aka Viraj Dobriyal EXITS from the new season of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava? Read more
Pankhuri
BEAUTIFUL! Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode have the naming ceremony for their newborn twins, share beautiful glimpse from the occasion