EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hadda spills beans on her character transformation in Teri Meri Doriyaann, says, ''From the wrestler mode, she will be in a girlish mode where she might fall in love''

MUMBAI: Prachi Hadda is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Teri Meri Doriyaann.

The actress is playing the role of Keerat in the show and she is being loved for her performance.

Prachi's character is of a wrestler and she has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show is running on small screens for almost 8 months now and has some great tracks to offer to the fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prachi who spoke about her character, journey in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Must-Read! Here’s All You Need to Know About Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Angad aka Vijayendra Kumeria!

What were your thoughts when you were offered the role of a wrestler in this show?

Before this show, I have done some films, ads and OTT shows. For me, this is more important that I do something which is very different. When I got to know that my character is a wrestler, she is very protective of her sisters, she will also have some fight sequences, it was very interesting for me. Obviously, I felt so good that there is something different that is coming on TV. I so wanted to work with Star Plus and I got an opportunity. It was a win-win situation for me.

What all preparations did you do before you kickstarted the shooting?

When I had a word with the production, they told me that I'll have to get training done in wrestling. I have been training for a month. There are so many things about a wrestler that I learnt. I learnt 'Dhobi Pachad'. It was really tough but they all supported me really well. I was very lean when I signed for the show. I was almost 46 kgs but I was told to put on weight. Sidharth sir kept a check on my diet and I was asked to eat a good amount of food to put on weight. I put on 8 kgs for my character.

What changes can the viewers expect from Keerat's character in the upcoming days?

The makers have asked me to lose weight as some changes are coming in my character. There will be something new which you will soon see in the show. The viewers will see a girly side of Keerat in the show. From the wrestler mode, she will be in a girlish mode where she might fall in love.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaan: Shocking! Seerat promises to keep Garry’s identity a secret but at THIS cost!