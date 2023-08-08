Exclusive! Pranali Rathod gets teary-eyed as Rajan Shahi gets nostalgic about her performance and reveals he did THIS after the first day of shooting the leap story! Find out what!

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The fans have always admired Pranali Rathod as Askshara, and Rajan Shahi shared some unheard tidbits about her first day of shoot.

Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements. Well, we all know that Rajan Shahi is not only known for his amazing storyline in the show but his shows are also a visual treat for the viewers. And he has always been able to find the stars to match the roles he creates.

And recently, Jay Soni’s cameo in the show has come to an end, and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai along with producer Rajan Shahi, and his mother Deepa Shahi, threw a grand farewell party for Jay Soni, to bid adieu to Abhinav in a grand way.

During the party, Rajan Shahi also reminisced about Pranali’s performance at the shoot and what happened afterwords. He revealed, “Playing the roles in a flow, portraying that romantic side and with the banter was so important and great, that really helped our numbers. But this track was very performance-oriented, this was a challenging part, so when I saw the first episode, I came and I met Pranali, because it was just brilliant, in one second, the maturity, the emotion, that you played off, it was just beautiful and so beautifully by supported by Harshad and his performance, which gave brilliant padding to Akshara’s journey”.

Pranali looked visibly emotional on getting praise from the maestro himself.

It will be interesting to see what happens next, on the show given the new changes and whirlwind that AbhiRa is about to step into.

