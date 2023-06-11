Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long-running shows on television.

The show has taken a third generation leap and soon a new star cast has been introduced.

The previous track had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles and their pair was loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following.

Pranali Rathod became a household name through this serial and her character “Akshara Goenka” is loved by the fans.

The chemistry that Abhimanyu and Akshara became a craze on social media and they are seen as one of the iconic on-screen pairs on television.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how emotional she is as the character has come to an end and talked about the first scene with Harshad and how she handled trolls.

How emotional are you to say goodbye to the show?

I don’t know, I am still processing things. I don't think I have a proper explanation of how I am feeling.

What is the biggest change that the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brought into your life?

I got so many awards for this show and everyone has seen how many awards I have got, touchwood and that is the biggest achievement. So many people have given me so much love, it feels good when so many people support me and I keep trending on social media and it feels good.

What do you have to say to “AbhiRa” fans?

AbhiRa fans I love you guys I have seen such cute edits and seen the love for AbhiRa since day one and we loved doing things for them and dance sequels, everything was so lovely and the videos and messages are so touching I love each fan and big thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Any difference between the first scene with Harshad to the last one?

I am still shooting and the first episode will always be special, every scene is special, and have so much fun all the dance sequels are so memorable and I have become a better dancer.

How did you handle the trolls along with the praises coming your way?

I used to keep doing my work. My only thing was to come on the sets, remember your scenes and dialogues and the unit was so good that even if anyone forgets their lines there are plenty of people to help. I can understand the hate I got and the love I knew so I only wanted to continue working.

