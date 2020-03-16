Exclusive! Pranav Jain to enter Dangal TV’s ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’

We bring to you the latest update from the show. Pranav Jain will soon be entering the show and we are very excited for the same. Details about his character are still not known.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 22:31
Pranav Jain

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the tellyworld.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Kanabar ENTERS Dangal Tv's Shubh Shagun

The family drama, ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ on Dangal TV is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The show stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in lead roles.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films

Let’s see what this new character will bring to the show.

For more exciting updates, keep following Tellychakkar.

Also Read: Exclusive! Apoorv Vij roped in for Dangal TV’s Shubh Shagun

Prateik Chaudhary Sindoor Ki Keemat Gul Khan Karishma Jain Prateik Instagram TellyChakkar Dangal TV shubh shagun
