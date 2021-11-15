EXCLUSIVE! Pranav Misshra opens up on his DREAM ROLE, talks about his bond with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar, says, "I call her Didi both on and off-screen"

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 hit the small screens a few months ago. The show is working wonders ever since then.

After the terrific season 1, Ekta Kapoor brought season 2 of the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars actors like Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Anjum Fakih, Abhinav Kapoor, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aman Maheshwari, Alefia Kapadia, Pranav Misshra, Sneha Namanandi among others in pivotal roles.

Pranav is seen playing the role of Akki Sood in the show.

The actor is seen as Shivina's husband and Priya's cousin brother in the show.

Viewers are in love with Pranav's terrific acting and the current track is also focussing on Akshay and Shivina's life.

Pranav is being lauded for his amazing performance and the actor is quite happy with the response.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Pranav got candid about the show and many more things.

Akshay and Priya's bond is simply brother-sister goals in spite of not being real siblings. How did you and Disha build up the rapport that is so magical on-screen?

Our bonding is very natural. Disha is an amazing actress. I call her 'Didi' both on and off-screen. She is just so easy to work with and she is a wonderful actress. The bond that we share comes very naturally between us.

Who is your favourite on-screen sister from Maitri, Priya, Sara and Sandy and who do you get along well on the set?

I love all my sisters. All four of them are very lovely. I am the only brother between the four of them in the Sood family. I bond extremely well with each one of them. I have an amazing rapport with everyone.

What is your dream role?

I have so many dream roles that I want to portray on-screen. It would be difficult to name one. There are several roles that I want to portray but before that, I want to prepare myself for it. One does not get that much time to prepare for roles when you are doing a TV show. I am looking forward to other projects where I get to prepare a lot.

Pranav has previously appeared in shows like Internet Wala Love, Kasam tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin, Jodhaa Akbar, Kya Hua Tera Vaada among others.

