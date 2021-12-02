EXCLUSIVE! Pranay Dixit and Preeti Shukla to be seen in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been at the forefront to give you all the latest updates on your favourite TV shows and celebrities.

SAB TV's show Maddam Sir has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krishna Verma bags Sony TV's show Dhadkan

The light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

We have seen many new actors joining the show's star cast for various tracks.

Maddam Sir is now gearing up for two new entries yet again.

Actors Pranay Dixit and Preeti Shukla are set to enter the show soon.

Not many details about Pranay and Preeti's characters are out but we are sure both of their entries will surely create a dhamaka.

This is not the first time that Pranay and Preeti have been roped in for the show.

The duo has previously starred in many episodes.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Maddam Sir? Tell us in the comments.

Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Yukti Kapoor on gelling up with the girl gang on the sets of Maddam Sir: We all are very well-connected, there is no insecurity between us