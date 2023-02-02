Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.
Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Exclusive! Actor Upasana RC roped in for Sony TV's Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi! 

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run and fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

As per sources, Prapti Pravin Redkar is going to enter the show.

Prapti is famous for her performance in Marathi films and shows like Gosht Tichya Premachi, Madhuri Middle Class and Tu Maza Sangati to name a few.

She has also made an appearance in hindi show Police Files.

Are you excited you see Prapti on the show? Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

