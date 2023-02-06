Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actors Prarthana Mondal and Arshi Bharti have been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein.

This is Prarthana’s first show with a pivotal role, she did a cameo in Kumkum Bhagya, she has been a theatre actor and used to do that in Kolkata and that’s where she is originally from.

Whereas Arshi Bharti is known for her roles in projects like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah, and the movie Panipat.

The show will star Kushal Tandon as Reyansh and Shivangi Joshi as Aradhana.

The trailer was released yesterday and fans have been going crazy over the video.

Watch the Trailer here:

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more. And fans of the actors are excited to see this new Jodi.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

