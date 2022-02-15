EXCLUSIVE! “Prasuti is the epitome of a perfect wife and selfless mother,” says Shravani Goswami of &TV’s Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive updates from the world of Television.

&TV airs the mythological show Bal Shiv. In the show's cast, Aan Tiwari plays Bal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly plays Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora plays Mahadev, Shivya Pathania plays Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri plays Asur Andhak, and Praneet Bhatt plays Narad Muni.

The show is really loved by fans who are very dedicated and interested in the storyline of the show.

Having worked in the entertainment industry for the past three decades, veteran actor Shravani Goswami is now seen as Prasuti in &TV’s Baal Shiv. After having delivered some marvelous performances, the actor has established a special place for herself in the industry. In this Exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Shravani Goswami talks about the show, her character, and more:

Tell us about your character in &TV’s Baal Shiv and what interested you the most about the character?

Prasuti is Prajapati Daksh’s wife and mother to Sati. She is the epitome of the perfect wife and selfless mother. She feels for Sati while understanding Daksh’s anger. Prasuti is a very calm character who wants to strike an ideal balance and manage everything peacefully. She prays for Shiv and Sati’s relationship but cannot take a stand against her husband. The way she handles and manages the whole situation with ease and grace makes Prasuti a very relatable character for any woman.

How did you bag this role? Did you audition or were you approached?

Mythology is one of my favorite genres and getting to play a significant role in a show associated with Madadev is no less than a blessing for me. Being an ardent Mahadev bhakt and knowing the concept of the show, I did not even think twice and said yes to the part. Few things are destined for you, likewise, the character Prasuti and the show Baal Shiv were destined for me. Har Har Mahadev!

Are there any similarities between you and your character Prasuti?

In real life, I am a very calm and composed person. So, when I was offered this role, I could easily relate to Prasuti’s characteristics. I am a peace-loving person who always wants things to be sorted and balanced like Prasuti. In my personal life too, I like to balance things in the perfect way. All these similarities have made essaying the character a smooth ride.

You have been associated with many mythological shows before. How do you see mythology in today's time?

I have played numerous mythological characters like Meera, Maa Durga, Mahakali, and now Prasuti. Mythology has a uniqueness attached to it. Mythological shows bring alive the stories that we have once read or heard from our grandparents. Mythology as a genre is evergreen, one shall forever be fascinated with it, and it is not just for entertainment but also a way of learning. Especially in today’s time, youngsters are eager on knowing more about mythology. They are always on the lookout to understand and explore more, so shows such as Baal Shiv cater to their craving for knowledge. I feel such shows refresh our minds and take us back to where it all started.

How has your experience been so far shooting for the show?

The experience by far has been amazing. The team of Baal Shiv is very supportive and welcoming. Every day when I receive my script, there is something new to learn and explore which makes each day a learning experience for me. I am a learner for life, and I keep looking out for opportunities to seek knowledge, Baal Shiv is a great source for the same. I feel privileged to be a part of such a brilliant show.

You have been working across films, television, and OTT platform. How do you see your journey?

For me, content is of utmost importance irrespective of the platform it is being played on. I have enjoyed and loved every character that I play and that makes my journey worth all the hard work. I am thankful for my stars who have given me opportunities to explore across platforms. Working across platforms has helped me to polish my craft as you need to mold yourself according to different requirements. I just wish to keep pushing myself and keep my journey as productive as possible.

Shravani Goswami plays the role of Devi Prasuti in Baal Shiv, airing every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm only on &TV.

