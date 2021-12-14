EXCLUSIVE! Prateik Chaudhary OPENS UP on his character in Sindoor Ki Keemat, his favourite character and more

MUMBAI: Sindoor Ki Keemat is the adaptation of the show from the south named Roza, and the show is produced by Gul Khan, and the character Prateik is playing is named Ashwin Avasthi.

Well, we got in touch with the dapper to know more about his character, his favourites and so on.

How relatable is Ashwin Avasthi with Prateik?

Ashwin is a very happy-go-lucky chad, he is charming and he often lifts everyone's mood, Ashwin and I are quite relatable to each other. Both of us love our family, could go to any extend for our family. He is a charmer and relates with the young audience. Ashwin is a fitness freak like me so when I decided to play this character, I didn't have to do much preparation it felt like I was playing myself on screen.

Who is your favourite in the show?

Well, everyone is doing great in the show. But I really love my character as it is the only one who connects with the youth. The elder ones are closer to the drama so if I was to choose my favourite I would surely say it is Ashwin.

What are Pratiek's hobbies?

Well, with the work schedule I have, I would call acting my hobby and even my passion. Secondly, I am a fitness freak so I wouldn't miss out on my workout sessions. Apart from that, I am a family guy so I would love to spend more and more time with my family.

