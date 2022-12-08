Exclusive! Pratham Kunwar aka Kunal to soon say goodbye to Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet?

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which was launched a few months ago and features two Meets; Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying the negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and he had recently made a comeback on the show.

But it seems that he has made up his mind to bid adieu to the show. He told to us exclusively, “After I returned in the show post one year leap, I felt there wasn’t anything interesting for my character and also the kind of look (pirates) which I was given, wasn’t convincing. Will return to the show after a break only if there is something interesting written for my character, otherwise I will opt for something new whatever comes my way. Now, focusing on a lead role! I Have been shortlisted for something but I can’t say anything as of now as nothing is confirmed. I feel blessed that people still loved me in the show after the leap. And they were all so happy to see me back in the show, but again. knowing that I’m exiting the show they will be hurt and shocked. I’m thankful to the audience for their immense love for my character Kunal.”

