EXCLUSIVE! Prathamesh Sharma aka Bala on bagging Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I was not in a state to accept that I got it, this show gave me nationwide recognition

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

It is a youth-based drama television series that airs on Sony SAB and stars Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Kaur Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in pivotal roles.

The show's story revolves around a young team of SAF (Special Action Force), who find love while fulfilling their aspirations at the camp.

Apart from the lead star cast, Ziddi Dil Maane Na has an amazing bunch of actors like Gulfam Khan, Raju Shrestha, Satyaketi Mishra among others.

Actor Prathamesh Sharma is also seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

He is portraying Bala's character who was initially shown as a pickpocketer who joined the academy due to Karan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prathamesh spoke in length about his character, his journey in the show and much more.

What kind of progress have you seen in Bala's character?

My character has seen progress in recent times. Bala was earlier shown as a thief. But when he saw that people have not accepted him, however, the cadets in the academy have given him so much love, he is getting to learn so much, he decided to give up pickpocketing. He was just like a kid when he came to the academy. But gradually, Bala is getting sensible. He is getting to learn about relationships after coming to the academy. I can say that Bala's grooming is happening. There are possibilities that he might become an army cadet in the future track.

How relatable do you find Bala's character in real life?

There are many qualities that I can relate to. It always happens that every actor is able to relate to their on-screen characters as they have gone through such things once in a life. That's why they are able to perform so well on-screen. You will never see Bala sad. He is very optimistic. I am also the same in real life. I am a fun-loving person and I believe in living in a moment. The character is very relatable. I enjoy playing Bala character too much.

How did you bag this role?

It was a lockdown and I was in my hometown. I was thinking about exploring other things apart from acting as it is an uncertain profession. So, I was not that focused on this profession. But then, this audition came to me from a person and he asked me to send it to the makers. I sent it. Luckily, I bagged the show. It wasn't that difficult for me. I was not in a state to accept it. I had no expectations yet I got it. It took some time as the casting was going on for a few months. Everything materialised within a few months. I was finally locked for the show, we started shooting in the month of August last year.

Prathamesh said that he has been constantly working since 2017 but Ziddi Dil Maane Na gave him that recognition and fame. He believes it is the turning point of his career.

Well said, Prathamesh!

