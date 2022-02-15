EXCLUSIVE! Prathamesh Sharma aka Bala opens up on working with experienced actors in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na, shares his desire to show his action-packed avatar

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is working wonders on the small screens since the beginning.

It is a youth-based drama television series that airs on Sony SAB and stars Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Kaur Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh, and Simple Kaul in pivotal roles.

The show's story revolves around a young SAF (Special Action Force) team, who finds love while fulfilling their aspirations at the camp.

Apart from the lead star cast, Ziddi Dil Maane Na has an amazing bunch of actors like Gulfam Khan, Raju Shrestha, and Satyaketi Mishra.

Prathamesh Sharma is also seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

The actor portrays Bala's character, who was initially shown as a pickpocketer but joined the academy due to Karan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prathamesh, who spoke at length about his character, his journey in the show, and much more.

What was your reaction when you came to know that you are going to work with experienced actors in the show? How has been your experience so far?

The entire star cast has now become one big family. When I came to know that I will be sharing the screen with such great actors, I was extremely happy as I was looking forward to learning a lot. I have seen Kunal Bhai in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. I have seen Simple Kaul in Shararat. It feels great that there was a time when I used to see them on-screen, and today, I am working with them. I get to learn a lot from everyone. I have seen Shaalien Bhai in Arjun and enjoyed seeing him. It feels great to work with the talented star cast.

If given a chance to swap your role with someone from the star cast, who would it be?

I am in love with each and every character from the show. Every character has its own back story. I would love to play anyone's role. I would even play any girl's character. I love Monami's character. I guess I can swap with any actor. I am like water and I can take every character's shape.

How much are you waiting to do some action-packed scenes?

I am truly waiting to perform action sequences in the show. The viewers got to see a little bit of the action avatar of Bala during the current mission of Sid, Sanju, and Kundan. I really want to do something action-packed. I am also waiting for the writers to write some action sequences for me. But for that, I'll have to go through intense training in the academy and there's still time for it.

Well said, Prathamesh!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.