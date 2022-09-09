EXCLUSIVE! 'Pratik and I have been friends from the Kittu days' Ami Trivedi opens up about exploring OTT, her close friends and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. In an exclusive conversation with Ami Trivedi, we asked her about exploring Korean content, her close friends from the Industry and more. Check out what she had to share:

If you get a chance to work for a Korean show, would you pick it?

I would run for it, my son has been telling me for a while that I must plan on exploring something there too. My family has been extremely supportive towards my career. We are OTT viewers at home so I am sure my family is super excited and they would be thrilled.

What kind on genre would you pick?

I enjoy all kind of drama, but I like little bit of action and sci-fis, crime based and all. I would love to be a part of such dramas. I really want to explore that medium from a very long time. I want to explore myself as an actor and go beyond. I want to do something where people recognise you with your character.

Sharing about her closest friend and his journey she reveals, Pratik Gandhi has been my friend since a very long time while I was doing Kitu Sab Jaanti Hai. I used to go to his place and often binge over his. We have been tight buddies since then. After him coming to the top and I have seen his journey and his struggles. Looking at him even I get motivated to walk that path.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.