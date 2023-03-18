Exclusive! Pratik Parihar roped in for COLORS show Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new show that is being aired on COLORS channel.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited.

It’s an adaptation of the successful American supernatural series The Vampire Diaries.

The show just began a few days back and is doing exceptionally well. The audience has given it a thumbs up.

(ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?)

The story is gripping and the audience is in love with the chemistry between Reem and Gashmeer.

As per sources, actor Pratik Parihar has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Pratik Parihar is a well-known actor in the television industry, and is best known for his roles in serials like Aadat Se Majboor, Kumkum Bhagya, RadhaKrishn and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

It will be interesting to see how his character would bring a twist in the serial and how things would unfold from there.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Audience Perspective: Why Are Junooniyatt, Ishq Mein Ghayal, and more new shows just based around love triangles? Are TV shows running out of ideas?)