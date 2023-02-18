Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal approached to be part of Lock Upp Season 2?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially for Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss but the only difference is that here the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

There is no doubt that he would be the perfect choice for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, as we had reported earlier that Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to return back in March and the promo of the show will be out soon.

Ekta Kapoor mentioned in one of her interviews that this time the show is going to be longer and wilder.

There is no doubt that Pratik will be a perfect choice for the game and he is a masterpiece in playing such games.

There is no doubt that Lockk Upp was a very different reality show and the fans are waiting for the new season.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let me know in the comments below.

