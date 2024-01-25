Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal breaks his silence on whether he is doing Naagin 7 or no; read to know more

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is a known actor of the television industry and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and Bigg Boss Season 15 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post that he has done many TV and web series shows like Naagin 7, Jab Mila Tu, Bebaakee etc.

These days he is grabbing the headlines as his new web show “Jab Mila Tu '' will be streaming soon on JioCinemas.

He also took part in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where he faced his fears and performed quite a few stunts on the show.

While interacting with the media the actor was asked if her would be part of Naagin 7 since he was part of the previous season.

To which the actor said “I can’t say anything my fans might see me might not see also nothing can be told now. Even I was even surprised that I was a part of the show and the combination was for the first time, but I really had a good time. Rajan sir was our director, Simba and Tejasswi were also part of the show and it was a unique experience and a Bigg Boss reunion happened. I used to think that in Bigg Boss I had some other equations and now in the show the equations are different. I was something else only and I realized anything can happen”

Well, there is no doubt that it’s been a long time since the fans saw him on screen and hence they miss watching them on screen.

Would you want to see Pratik in Naagin 7?

