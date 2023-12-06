Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his equation with Karan Kundra and rumors of him doing Roadies! Read for the Full Story!

While he was in the Bigg Boss house, his equation with Karan Kundra who was a mentor to him at one point was talked about alot.
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up. 

Sehajpal has gone on to become the golden boy of music videos. Pratik has also showcased his acting chops in projects across different mediums. Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Recently he has been part of many music videos that have become super hits.

While he was in the Bigg Boss house, his equation with Karan Kundra who was a mentor to him at one point was talked about alot. 

They have met at shows and such, but have never really been spotted together. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about the reports of him being in a project with Karan Kundra, he said “I don’t know man, I don’t know who comes up with these things, but I have no idea”. And he further spoke about his equation, he said, “Things have a scope of getting better, only when they are ruined, nothing is ruined, we are all on good terms, things happen in the Bigg Boss house, but people move on and things are all sorted now”.

When asked about the rumors of him being a part of Roadies, he said, “Now, everybody knows who is going to be a part of the show, and one should always be in the headline. These are rumors though and I have not even done anything to flame these rumors, and I don’t even know where these rumors come from”.

On the rumors of him being approached for the position of a gang leader, he said, “I don’t know what these rumors are and rumors of being a gang leader, there are rumors of my link-ups, I am completely unaware of this thing, I only find out about these things when I see the news the next day, oh I I am dating this one and then another person, or I am being a part of things and I am only unaware of everything”.

Pratik was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and many music videos.

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 20:06

