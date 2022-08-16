Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house.



The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attention and wreaked havoc.



Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.



He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audience with his game-play.



Post his stint in the BB-house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.



The young lad has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is already trending on social media.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratik and asked him about pop – culture and he also spoke about his future projects.



How was your experience shooting for this music video?



It was great and very different. The vibe of the song and picturization is very different. All vibe is so positive, am sure the fans will love the music.



The Pop – culture seems to be back in the game, who has been your favourite singer whom you follow and his/ her song is on a repeat mode on your playlist?

Yes, the pop culture is back and I have many songs on my repeat mode. No such specific songs that I keep hearing it are a mixture of all types of songs.



Post this, what are your future projects, could you throw some light on it?

To be honest, I cannot speak about it as it's confidential but there is something coming up.



Well, there is no doubt that Pratik rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss, and today he has made his name in the entertainment business and has a massive fan following.



