Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience with Naagin 6, says “the people on the set had become like a family to me, from the director to every single department”!

Pratik Sehajpal is on a steady rise and his fame is only getting bigger and bigger by the day. Pratik was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s hit show, Naagin 6 as a Rudra Raichand.

Pratik rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and then Bigg Boss 15 where he stood as runner-up while his Naagin co-star Tejasswi bagged the title. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. He also participated in reality shows Love School and Ace of Space (2018). Recently, he was also a part of the action-based-themed reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik quit the show Naagin 6 some time ago along with Amandeep Sidhu, Simba Nagpal, and Urvashi Dholakia.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his experience of shooting the show, his new projects, and more.

How was your experience shooting Naagin 6?

My experince shooting for Naagin 6 has been great, the people on the set had become like a family to me, from the director to every single department whether, its art department, sound department, camera department, spot department, every person had become like family, they still love and they text me and they tell me that they miss me, and even I miss them alot, because the environment had become so familiar, so, its was good and I learnt a lot of things.

From reality shows to now fiction, you have done it all. What new avatar of yours will Fans get to see next?

My ultimate thing has been performing, bceoming an artist, being an artist and performing like an artist, so reality shows have given me a platform, a leverage,where people have started recognizning me, but now performing and showcasing my art is the main thing. It is something that I have always wished to do, thats what I am focusing on and that’s what I am doing right now. So, I am learning and getting better each day and becoming a better version of myself. Next, you’ll see me showcasing my skills, and performance.

How did you prepare for your role? What is your acting process like?

I believe that I have to get into that zone to actually to do, because there are alot of people who can get in and out of the character very quickly. I believe in honesty and I need to feel the things that are happening, I have to feel the emotions with honesty so that I can portray them. So, to prepare for anything I get into the zone of it and try to put myself in that character’s place and try and tap into that emotion where these feelings comes from. And being spontaneous helps sometimes because if you understand the feeling, the emotions will come out naturally and you can perform them.

