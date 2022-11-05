Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his future projects and reveals his experience uniting with friends Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat for a project

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

( ALSO READ :Congratulations! Pratik Sehajpal is highly anticipated to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 )

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

His friendship with Nishant Bhat was the talk of the town and everyone liked their friendship.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratik and asked him about his upcoming projects and what are his thoughts on OTT and how is experience uniting with his friends Shamita and Nishant.

Recently, you united with your best friends Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. How was the experience?

The experience was fantastic and we had a lot of fun while shooting for the show. It's always fun working with friends and I always look forward to working with them.

What is your take on the OTT platform? Do you think it’s taking over the business of movies?

OTT is the future of the entertainment industry but the essence of the old school of theatres should die down as today even families love to go together and watch a movie together and no one should forget the old school and should be attached to it.

What are your future projects and if given a chance would you work on an OTT platform?

Whatever comes my way I take it and the rest I leave it to god and he decides for me and I accept it so I am not that choosy when it comes to my work and of course if I am offered anything on the OTT platform I will do it and I am open to all kinds of work be it television, movies or OTT.

Pratik will be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be facing his fears and performing all the stunts.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15 : OH No! History repeats with Pratik Sehajpal as he turns first runner up for the show )