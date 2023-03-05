Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his relationship status; reveals if he is single or committed says " I am engaged"

MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he received a lot of love and support from the audience.

The actor was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6, where he played one of the leads in the serial.

He was also seen in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

ALSO READ - Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about his experience working with Tejasswi Prakash and show “Naagin"

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and questioned him about his relationship status and asked him if he is single or in a committed relationship.

What is your relationship status? Are you Single or committed?

I am engaged just kidding, For life I am single and I don’t see myself getting into a relationship.

According to you, what should your ideal girlfriend be like ?

Girls are ideal, I didn’t know that. With the kind of experiences I have had I prefer to be single. I completely agree with Salman Khan’s statement where he said that when you have a girlfriend and she calls you “Jaan” she is the one who then takes you “Jaan” also. I don’t see myself getting married.

Any of your friends who are single or getting married?

As far as my friends are concerned all are committed and married and everyone is getting destroyed.

How does your day start and end with your Mom ?

When I wake up and before I go to bed I always take the blessings of my mother, as it's very important to take the blessings of your elders before you start your day. Instead of having a girlfriend and asking her what she is up to, it’s better to take your mother’s blessing and go to work.

Well, there is no doubt Pratik Sehajpal is loved by all and his chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash was quite impressive.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal opens up on choosing projects, says, “There's is not one particular thing that makes me say yes to a project”!