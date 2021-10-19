EXCLUSIVE! Prerna Panwar on playing a mother on-screen at a young age: Playing a mom is a beautiful thing, I don't have the fear of getting typecast, I am above all of that

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Prerna Panwar is presently seen as Elena in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The actress has managed to garner several praises for her mind-blowing performance in the show.

The stunning diva once again reprised the role of Elena and fans have showered the same amount of love and praise on her.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Prerna who spoke at length about her role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and much more.

Playing an actress at a young age

As an actor, when you go on set, you are a make-it person. The makers build a character. As an actor, I don't understand at this age, what's wrong playing a mother just because I will get typecast, I think I am above all that. Playing a mom is a beautiful thing.

If people think that I can only play such roles, I will try to get fitter day by day and look younger. Elena was very important to me, so when I was offered it, I couldn't say no. Elena is me. Even if I am being offered the role of a grandma, it means they think I am capable enough to perform. That is a compliment for me.

If not an actress...

I have no backup plan right now. When I finished college, I was working for a news portal. I got a one-month internship with them. I was supposed to leave it after a month but I was very eager to get this job. But somehow something went wrong. They did not retain me. I was very sad. I wanted to go and take interviews of the celebs as it was very fascinating. And now, after years when I joined Kuch Rang for the first time, they came to take my interview. I think I was planning for something else while the plan was bigger for me.

So, I don't have a backup plan. I am going with the flow. I just love to create. If I wouldn't be in the industry, I don't know what I would be doing. I cannot leave this industry, I love it here.

Future roles...

As an artist, I am a hungry soul. You should never satisfy that hunger. If I do any character, I will never be satisfied. Elena's character is constantly evolving. I have played a transgender in Shakti and then I was seen in a negative role in Savitri. I enjoyed playing all the different characters. I would like to play a character which is something different, which is not me, a good character for me is where I am not in my own shoes. I would love to do different characters which are not me.

Prerna has been a part of shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

