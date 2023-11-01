Exclusive! Prerna Wanvari roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s next for Star Plus?

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. As we had reported earlier, Sandiip will be launching a new show that will air on Star Plus.
MUMBAI

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some shows that are all set to launch in the coming days. The rest are already on-air and are entertaining the viewers.

As per sources, Prerna Wanvari has been roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s next on Star Plus.

Not much is known about her role, but she will be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

This is Prerna’s second collaboration with the producer. She was previously seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai.

Prerna Wanvari is one of the most successful and loved actresses on television. She is best known for her roles in serials like Bandini, Parichay, Adaalat, Code Red, and 24 Season 2.

She was last seen in Star Bharat’s Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and the fans loved her performance!

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sickand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

Well, the show is in its pre-production stage, and we soon promise to bring you an update from this serial.

