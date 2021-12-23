EXCLUSIVE! Preyal Shah ENTERS StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Abhimanyu finds Akshara at the hospital. He calls her to his cabin and Akshara tells him that they should forget about the past and move on. Abhimanyu makes Akshara dance and sends her out of the cabin right then Aarohi comes searching for Abhi and fumes in jealousy seeing Akshara there, will she spew her poisonous words again?

Now the exclusive news is that Preal Shah is all set to enter the show as Vansh's love interest and the wedding planner of Aarohi and Abhimanyu's wedding. She will essay the role of Reem in the show.

In the upcoming episode, Manjari goes to the Goenka's and reveals that they would need to postpone the wedding due to some issues, to which Dadi asks her whether they are interested in getting Aarohi married to Abhi or no? If not then they must clarify it right away before it breaks Aarohi's heart again. What will be Manjari's answer to this?

