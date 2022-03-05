EXCLUSIVE! Priest predicts Sai and Virat to have a child soon in StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: MUST READ! Samrat wants Pakhi to MOVE ON with him

Currently, It was earlier seen that Patralekha breaks down on seeing Virat and Sai’s union. Pakhi walks away from them when Samrat asks Pakhi to accept their love, she gets angry and asks Samrat to divorce her now. He knows the complete truth about her love. Samrat is shocked and confused; he does not know what to do and how to get Pakhi out of Virat's love. Samrat wants Pakhi to move on with him but Pakhi is not ready to forget Virat at any cost. Pakhi wants Virat back in her life. She cannot see Sai and Virat together in love.

Well, the breaking is that Bhavani Kaku will now take Sai and Virat to their Kuldevi's temple for a ritual and there the priest shall predict that Sai and Virat shall soon become parents, this would yet again put Sai's career choice in danger and this time Sai shall keep a condition forth Virat and tell the truth to Bhavani Kaku.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Pakhi sees the reality of Sai and Virat’s love

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com