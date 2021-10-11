EXCLUSIVE! 'A prime time show as lead on a prominent channel is every actor's dream', Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani's Anurag Basu aka Karan Suchak on bagging the show, his character and a lot more

MUMBAI: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

We got in touch with the dapper Karan Suchak and asked him about bagging the show, his character, and more, check out what he had to say:

What was the major reason behind agreeing to the show?

My major reason behind agreeing for Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani is the show, it is coming, on Colors and it's a prime time show. Any actor who wants to work in television will lookout for something like this on a leading GEC coming on the prime time, and as a lead at the same time. So previously I worked for Meri Hanikarak Biwi on &TV, the time slot was 10:00 PM at that point in time. But before that, I did shows like Bajirao, which was, telecasted around 7:00 PM in the evening. So, you know, there was not much exposure comparatively, though the show was extremely good. It was an amazing show. Yeah. So definitely was looking for something that was a reason why I also waited for the right thing to come to me. You know, something that, you know, you put in a lot of effort and all that. So all that has to be justified.

How relatable is Anurag to Karan?

Quite a lot. In fact, you know, he's just a guy, he's not a loner, but he likes being alone. He is a very isolated person. He's a very introverted person and he's the only kid actually, he doesn't have any siblings, as a real sibling, so everything is in his heart. He doesn't express things. So I believe that kids who are brought up alone, who don't have any siblings and all that, they do not share anything with their parents. Now, he was very close to his mother and, he doesn't have one. I mean, at the moment, I mean, his mother passes away and all that. So everything is in his heart and all that. So I believe that you know, uh, kids who are born and bought, as a kid only they will be able to relate to this character. I, myself don't have any siblings. So I know that when in my early twenties and all that, I had a very hard, hard time expressing my feelings to my parents or to anyone about anything going on in my life. True. So that’s how it is actually, I feel at the moment.

Tell us about your bond with Ishita and your other co-actors.

Well, Ishita is a very lovely person. She's an amazing co-actor to work with. So looking forward to coming days to work with her, in fact, I've just spent around a month on the set with her. Apart from her, it is honestly very cordial. Me as a person I'm also very introverted like Anurag Basu. I hardly had scenes with any other co-actors. They were hardly, I must have worked for just a day with Harshad, shared a screen with him just for a day. So I hardly got time to interact, most of my scenes, which were with my family members, who's the one who's playing my bua and my father. And they're the senior actors, I like to hang around with senior actors and all, you get a lot of knowledge from them and a lot of experience of life and being in front of the camera and all. So I like hanging around with them and it's been nice with them.

Well, we are already in awe of Anurag Basu, and you?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.

