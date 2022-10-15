EXCLUSIVE! Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui to collaborate for a project

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui are set to come together for an upcoming project. There is not much detail known yet but the project sure will be interesting.

Prince Narula (born 24 November 1990) is an Indian model and actor. Predominantly known for his performance in reality shows, he has also acted in fiction serials. Narula has won the reality TV shows MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and as Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3.

Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper. He faced a lot of backlash after one of his jokes went wrong and even his shows got cancelled. But he always had the support of his fans. In 2022, he appeared as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut's reality television show Lock Upp Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.

The two came together briefly on Lock Upp and the fans love watching them. Prince came on the show as a non-contestant and supported him a lot. Prince has always been a big supporter of Munawar. He even went to see one of his shows recently.

The project will be out soon and the audience can’t wait to see them come together again.

