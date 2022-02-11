Exclusive! Prince Narula is the confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Price grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor where he used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and Digital who come together and face all the stunts and their fear.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar, and then later on ace director Rohit Shetty took over the show and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry baring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted all the stunts.

The contestants who took part in the show were Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Niki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Shwetha Tiwari, and Mahak Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh, etc.

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be launched soon and there is a few contestants named that is doing the rounds that have been approached for the show.

The latest one being of Prince Narula, there are reports doing the rounds that he is the first confirmed contestant of the show, his name has always come out as the potential contestant of the show but then things didn’t work and he couldn’t be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But seems like this season he would be part of the show and the fans are excited to see him on the reality show.

